Top 10 photos of Navya Naveli Nanda's simple yet elegant looks

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda knows to create fashion in off-duty picks. Take a look at her sartorial picks right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023

Makes noise on social media

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya is known to grab attention with her sartorial picks.

Made her own mark

Although Navya is Amitabh's granddaughter she is also the co-founder of Aara Health and also has her own podcast named What The Hell Navya.

On point

Navya's style sense is totally remarkable and we totally love this picture of the young lady.

Kiss

Navya knows to keep it simple, elegant and top notch at the same time.

Sunkissed

This look of Navya surely exudes all the bossy vibes. What do you think?

Casual

This was another day of Navya being in her casual best.

Beautiful

Navya surely knows to generate good content on social media with her simple photos.

Too cute

Isn't Navya really gorgeous? What do you think about the same?

Saree

A recycled saree can never go wrong. Navya looks sexy in the drape.

Elegant

Navya's priceless smile has surely stolen our hearts.

