Top 10 photos of Pooja Hegde that shows she is a complete foodie

Pooja Hegde loves to post back to back food snaps on social media and is a die hard foodie. Here, check out her delicious eating moments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
The star loves to cook her own meals whether they are healthy or junk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress showed off her halwa cooking skills during the lockdown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress in her post had mentioned that she had made the sweetdish on her own.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is surely a die hard foodie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to dig in the same from a famous food chain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has been a lover of food since her childhood. Here, she is enjoying ice candy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks to cute munching a cup cake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress cannot stop herself from not eating junk food on days she is not dieting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza is Pooja's always favourite food. She loves to dress up and eat the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja loves to hog on junk food and here she is digging in the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!