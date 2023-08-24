Top 10 pics from King of Kotha star Dulquer Salmaan's private family album

Dulquer Salmaan is a true family man and this is evident from his social media posts with friends and loved ones.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Traditional Day

Dulquer shares a moment with his wife Amal and daughter Maryam.

Mumma's Boy

Dulquer Salmaan is very close to his mother Sulfath.

Dashing

The actor looks dashing with his adorable little munchkin.

Eid Celebration

Dulquer wishes Eid to fans in a heart warming way.

Beautiful Bond

Another precious photo that captures the bond they share.

Perfect Duo

The couple look smart as they pose in comfy attires.

Awwdorable

The actor radiates happiness in this family portrait.

Stylish Couple

The couple serves fashion goals as they pose for the camera.

Anniversary Wish

Dulquer shares a cute picture of his parents on their anniversary.

O.O.T.D

The couple all decked up in ethnic outfits.

