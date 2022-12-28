Top 10 pics of Ananya Panday that set the temperature soaring

Ananya Panday knows to break the internet with her hot photos. If you do not trust us then take a look at her hottest snaps right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

True fashionista

She is a true fashion babe and serves inspiration for the millennial generation.

Source: Bollywood

Best foot forward

Whenever Ananya is in the city she always puts her best fashion foot ahead. Every photo of hers is discussed by the fashion bloggers.

Source: Bollywood

Breaking the internet

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star posted this naughty snap on her Instagram which has made our heart skip a beat.

Source: Bollywood

Seductive queen

Her fans were left breathless as she looked smoking hot in this picture where she showed off her cleavage.

Source: Bollywood

Quirky style statement

The actress was seen wearing a black embellished dress in which she made a statement and stole the limelight.

Source: Bollywood

Setting the temperature high

The diva knows to make heads turn in a red slip dress and look sexy in the same.

Source: Bollywood

Head turning look

All you need is a hot figure like Ananya and a little black dress that will help you do all the talking.

Source: Bollywood

Lovely

The star looks mesmerising in this halter neck red coloured bodycon dress.

Source: Bollywood

Sensuous

We cannot deny that the starkid looks sensuous in this simple red t-shirt. Don't you think so?

Source: Bollywood

Moaning

All the guys will start moaning post seeing the star in this beige coloured co-ord set.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna looks beyond adorable in a hat

 

 Find Out More