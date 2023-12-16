Top 10 pics of Animal star Triptii Dimri in body hugging dresses that are simply FAB

Nikita Thakkar

Dec 16, 2023

Animal actress Triptii Dimri has become a nationwide sensation.

The actress is being hailed for giving a powerful performance in the film.

This silver bodycon dress is adding to the sensation tag rightly given to Triptii.

She is a fashion icon too who has a great sense of style.

One can never go wrong with black and Tripti knows it well.

She has the perfect physique and knows how to flaunt her curves in bodycons.

Triptii Dimri can leave anyone drooling over her fabulous looks.

Triptii Dimri knows how to perfectly dive into retro vibes.

The cut out dress in brown and bronze makes Triptii look like a perfect Bollywood, glamorous diva.

Triptii Dimri's maroon body hugging dress with fringes is an absolute must in your wardrobe.

Oh la la, Triptii Dimri is quite a hottie. This black body hugging dress is just wow.

Now this picture is gold. A big smile can make any look appear charming.

