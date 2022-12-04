TOP 10 pics of Hansika Motwani that showcase her stunning transformation 

As Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot, here's a look at her transformation over the years.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2022

Hansika Motwani's transformation 

Hansika Motwani is the talk of the town today. She is one of the most gorgeous actresses who've been ruling hearts in regional movies.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Today 

Hansika is all set to marry the love of her life. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forever in limelight 

Hansika has practically grown up in front of everyone's eyes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Transformation

Everyone has literally seen her transformation from a toddler to a young gorgeous woman. Let's check out her transformation over the years. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karuna 

Hansika is best known for her role of Karuna in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She was the cutest cast member on set. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koi... Mil Gaya 

Hansika is also known for her role in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South debut 

Hansika made her acting debut in a lead role with Desamuduru. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Young adult Hansika 

Hansika shocked everyone when she debuted opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Suroor. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A teen Hansika 

Here's a throwback to the adolescent age of Hansika Motwani. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi gurl 

The Desi look of Hansika Motwani quickly made her everyone's favourite. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NOW!

She's become wow and has been dishing out life goals, literally. Be it a career, fitness or love life, it's all goals. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More