Hansika Motwani is the talk of the town today. She is one of the most gorgeous actresses who've been ruling hearts in regional movies.  

Hansika is all set to marry the love of her life. 

Forever in limelight 

Hansika has practically grown up in front of everyone's eyes. 

Transformation

Everyone has literally seen her transformation from a toddler to a young gorgeous woman. Let's check out her transformation over the years. 

Karuna 

Hansika is best known for her role of Karuna in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She was the cutest cast member on set. 

Koi... Mil Gaya 

Hansika is also known for her role in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya. 

South debut 

Hansika made her acting debut in a lead role with Desamuduru. 

Young adult Hansika 

Hansika shocked everyone when she debuted opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Suroor. 

A teen Hansika 

Here's a throwback to the adolescent age of Hansika Motwani. 

Desi gurl 

The Desi look of Hansika Motwani quickly made her everyone's favourite. 

NOW!

She's become wow and has been dishing out life goals, literally. Be it a career, fitness or love life, it's all goals. 

