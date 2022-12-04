Hansika Motwani is the talk of the town today. She is one of the most gorgeous actresses who've been ruling hearts in regional movies.Source: Bollywood
Hansika is all set to marry the love of her life.Source: Bollywood
Hansika has practically grown up in front of everyone's eyes.Source: Bollywood
Everyone has literally seen her transformation from a toddler to a young gorgeous woman. Let's check out her transformation over the years.Source: Bollywood
Hansika is best known for her role of Karuna in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She was the cutest cast member on set.Source: Bollywood
Hansika is also known for her role in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya.Source: Bollywood
Hansika made her acting debut in a lead role with Desamuduru.Source: Bollywood
Hansika shocked everyone when she debuted opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Suroor.Source: Bollywood
Here's a throwback to the adolescent age of Hansika Motwani.Source: Bollywood
The Desi look of Hansika Motwani quickly made her everyone's favourite.Source: Bollywood
She's become wow and has been dishing out life goals, literally. Be it a career, fitness or love life, it's all goals.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!