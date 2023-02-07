Top 10 pics of Isha Ambani in traditional finery that prove she's a style diva

Mukesh Ambani's cute daughter Isha Ambani looks the prettiest in traditional outfits. Here take a look at her alluring and enchanting snaps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Lehenga for aarti

Isha had worn this pink coloured lehenga ahead of her wedding in one of the pre-wedding rituals.

Basic kurti

Isha was once papped wearing a simple kurti. She knows the art of being simple.

Wedding reception look

Isha had worn this golden lehenga by Maison Valentino on her wedding reception that had golden embroidery and made her look hot.

Traditional

Isha's traditional wardrobe always catches our attentuion as it has stunning sarees.

Embroidery lehengas

When Isha attends weddings she is usually seen wearing lehengas with pretty embroideries.

Loves Indian

In an interview with Vogue, Isha had revealed that she loves wearing Indian clothes.

Slay

Isha knows to slay in traditional attires like a pro and how?

Elegant

The businesswoman has always created a mark with her elegant fashion sense.

Floral girl

Isha loves the fact that the biggest thing about being Indian is our clothes.

Cocktail look

Isha has a soft corner for sarees as she poses here in this effortless drape.

