Top 10 pics of Mahesh Babu with daughter Sitara and son Gautham that are too cute for words
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Mahesh Babu's pics with Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni are pure bliss.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu and Sitara love swimming.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu's happy times with kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu and Sitara's pictures are the cutest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu and Sitara are selfie lovers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During lockdown, Mahesh Babu spent the best time with kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simply being goofy with the little one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's always laughter when Mahesh Babu and Sitara are together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isn't this family goals?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu is definitely a doting father.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com