Top 10 pics of Mahesh Babu with daughter Sitara and son Gautham that are too cute for words

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Mahesh Babu's pics with Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni are pure bliss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu and Sitara love swimming.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu's happy times with kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu and Sitara's pictures are the cutest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu and Sitara are selfie lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During lockdown, Mahesh Babu spent the best time with kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simply being goofy with the little one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There's always laughter when Mahesh Babu and Sitara are together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isn't this family goals?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu is definitely a doting father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com