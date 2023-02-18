Top 10 pics of Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar that prove true beauty lies in simplicity

Sachin Tendulkar's pretty daughter Sara Tendulkar is a diva in making. If you do not believe us then check out her beautiful photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Popular

Undeniably Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara is a very famous star kid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Away from limelight

The simple girl does not hog the limelight but has 2.6 million fans on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glam girl

For the unversed, Sara has entered the modelling world and has also done her modelling debut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple lady

Sara had done her modelling debut with actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff, Ahan Shetty's girlfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heart stealing

Sara knows to win hearts with her simple beauty and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black beauty

Sara loves to rock in traditional outfits during the festive occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi girl

Sara knows to rock both in Indian and western attires.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Casual

If you are planning to go on a casual date then do not forget to put a flower in your hair like Sara did.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simplicity

The best way to describe Sara is through the word simplicity as she looks the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning

The starkid looks cute in this white-coloured off-shoulder top and is totally slaying in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more Top 10 star kids who love to flaunt curves in bikinis

 

 Find Out More