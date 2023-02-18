Top 10 pics of Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar that prove true beauty lies in simplicity

Sachin Tendulkar's pretty daughter Sara Tendulkar is a diva in making. If you do not believe us then check out her beautiful photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
Undeniably Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is a very famous star kid.
The simple girl does not hog the limelight but has 2.6 million fans on social media.
For the unversed, Sara has entered the modelling world and has also done her modelling debut.
Sara had done her modelling debut with actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff, Ahan Shetty's girlfriend.
Sara knows to win hearts with her simple beauty and how?
Sara loves to rock in traditional outfits during the festive occasion.
Sara knows to rock both in Indian and western attires.
If you are planning to go on a casual date then do not forget to put a flower in your hair like Sara did.
The best way to describe Sara is through the word simplicity as she looks the same.
The starkid looks cute in this white-coloured off-shoulder top and is totally slaying in it.
