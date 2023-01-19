Top 10 pics of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar that prove she's a travel junkie

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara loves travelling and totally is a travel freak. Here, check out her vacation diaries which will surely make you wanderlust.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023

When at Eiffel Tower, Paris

Sara could be seen posing in the City Of Love, Paris with the Eiffel Tower. The snap is all things romantic.

When Sara Tendulkar visited Nice, France

Nice is located in the French Riveria and is a famous spot for Sara who likes to do touristy things over there.

Tourist in Monte Carlo

Sachin Tendulkar was seen doing touristy things in Monte Carlo which is known for its cultural relevance.

World trip

Sara loves to trip around the world and this picture is the proof of the same.

Happiest

Sara was seen posing at the party capital of the world, Dubai. It is known for its experiences and scenic sights.

When in Bali

Sara was seen chilling in the infinity pool and 'beyond' in Bali.

When in Spain

Sara has good taste when it comes to travelling. She was seen enjoying at the oldest city of Europe.

When Sara was in New York, USA

She could be seen striking a pose in USA. She was enjoying Big Aple's skyline.

About Sara

She has been to London to study and is totally attached to the city. Her Instagram is filled up with photos from United Kingdom.

Travel bug

Sara was seen sipping tea in Spain.

