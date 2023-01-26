Top 10 pics of Suhana Khan that prove she is a style queen

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has an impeccable fashion sense.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2023

Oh-so-pretty

Suhana Khan is among the prettiest starkids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Winter ready

She knows how to dress to impress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Style queen

Suhana Khan is indeed a style queen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Party ready

Suhana rocked the mini pink dress!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravishing

Suhana Khan looks perfect in black shimmer dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi girl

Sarees suit really well to Suhana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunkissed

She always stays upbeat with trends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selfie lover

She has inherited the best genes of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red alert

Suhana Khan can make anyone swoon with her desi look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello beauty!

She definitely is all Bollywood ready.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16 most controversial female contestants

 

 Find Out More