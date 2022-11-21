Pics of Taimur and Jeh from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta feed

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to share pictures of her adorable munchkins, Tim and Jeh on her gram and here's proof. 

Park walk

Nothing like spending time with your son, eh?

Brother love 

Tim looking after his little brother during Diwali.

Off to work 

Who's more stylish, Bebo or Jeh?

Mediation 

Taimur and Inaaya chilling together...

Summer 2022 

Under the rainbow, living the best life...

Bodybuilder

Jeh is already into fitness, it seems...

Hero material

Taimur is a younger replica of Saif, no?

Work toll

When visiting sets with little one...

Play time 

Tim and Jeh play together a lot, and we cannot stop gushing. 

