Top 10 pics that prove Katrina Kaif has the prettiest smile

Katrina Kaif is the style queen and her smile adds to her charm. Take a look.

Nikita Thakkar

Katrina Kaif - Smile queen

Tiger 3 actress has the prettiest smile. We got proof!

Candid love

Katrina Kaif's candid pics are the best.

Red alert

Katrina Kaif adds the charm with red lipstick.

Quirky and fun

Katrina Kaif sure is the happiest in this quirky and fun outfit.

Happiest with you

Katrina sure is the happiest when with hubby Vicky Kaushal.

Beach glow

Subtle yet nice - Katrina Kaif is natural beauty.

At Bubby's

One smiles the brightest when at a favourite place.

Hot, hotter, hottest!

Katrina never fails to flaunt her pretty smile while posing.

Glam queen

Didn't we say Katrina Kaif has the prettiest smile ever?

Shaadi glow

Katrina Kaif flaunting the post shaadi glow is just too good.

Thanks For Reading!

