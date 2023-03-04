Top 10 pics that take you inside Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace

A tour of Saif Ali Khan’s 800 crore worth Pataudi palace

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023

White Castle

Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi palace is looks like a huge white castle

History Corridor

The marble corridor with its walls lined with Pataudi history is a sight to behold, isn’t it?

Garden

The Pataudi’s garden is neatly kept with plantations and benches

Majestic rooms

Pataudi’s manor has approx 150 rooms and all are unique

Recreational room

A room to play snooker and chill

Twin stairways

Two staircases with Tiger in the center

Pool area

A lavish pool inviting you to dive in

Royal dining room

A huge dining room for that royal dinner

Royal study room

Pataudi’s study room puts luxurious hotels to shame

Balcony

A beautiful balcony to breathe fresh air

