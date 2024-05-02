Top 10 pictures of Disha Patani in bodycon dresses prove she is a glam queen
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Disha Patani oozes oomph with her impeccable fashion sense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The diva sets the screens on fire with her oh-so-hot pictures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani is blessed with perfect toned body and has a million-dollar smile.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani looks like a princess in this pictures and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is a muse for all and she manages to turn heads in style with her charming personality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani looks classy and flawless in every frame.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She is surely an eye-candy for many.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pictures of Disha Patani will leave you asking for more
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani slays in style and she has surely upped her fashion game.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress will make you go weak in the knees with her attitude.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare steps approved by Indian ladies
Find Out More