Top 10 pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti that are overloaded with cuteness
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make for a happy family of three.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their pictures together have been he most adorable of all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick Jonas is a doting daddy who wants to give the best upbringing and experiences to daughter Malti.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's another picture of Nick and Malti embracing the Indian culture along with Priyanka.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra does her best to introduce the Indian culture to her little angel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is the happiest when with Malti.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick Jonas cannot take his eyes off from his little princess.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This was the first ever glimpse of baby Malti that world got to see.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate every part of baby Malti's life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The stars had shared this picture whilst announcing the arrival of baby Malti.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Along with Squid Game 2, Top 10 highly anticipated Korean drama sequels to release in 2024
Find Out More