Top 10 pictures of Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna's younger sister Shiman Mandanna will make you go aww

Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna's younger sister Shiman Mandanna is 9 years old and the two share a strong bond with each other.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

Shiman Mandanna is a cutie

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has been declared as a national crush of the country.

Shiman Mandanna is adorable

Rashmika Mandanna's younger sister Shiman Mandanna is cute as a button.

The perfect snap

Shiman Mandanna's adorable pictures will make you go weak in the knees.

The sister duo

Rashmika's younger sister Shiman Mandanna is 17 years younger to her.

Mandanna sisters rock

Rashmika Mandanna often keep sharing her little sister's pictures on the social media.

Mandanna sisters give major sibling goals

Shiman Mandanna is 9 years old and shares a close bond with Rashmika.

Shiman Mandanna is a star

Rashmika Mandanna's sister's pictures are lovely.

Kodak moment

Rashmika's candid pictures with her mother and sister is stunning.

Adorable family

Rashmika Mandanna is seen having loads of fun with her family.

Shiman Mandanna has a cute smile

Rashmika is head over heels in love with her sister.

