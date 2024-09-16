Top 10 pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor that prove she is the cutest starkid ever
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 16, 2024
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor is the cutest starkid on the block.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her recent picture from a family gathering is going viral on social media.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Truly, Raha has inherited the best of Kapoor and Bhatt genes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She is daddy's little girl as Ranbir Kapoor adores her to the core.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raha is also the queen of expressions already.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Raha Kapoor twinning with her daddy dearest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This is a throwback to Raha Kapoor's face reveal in the media.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With her first pictures, Raha managed to make everyone go aww.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After the face reveal, Raha often got papped with her parents visiting her new home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the best pics of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Top 8 riveting true-crime drama web series to watch on OTT
Find Out More