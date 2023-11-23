Top 10 pictures of Sara Tendulkar prove she is a Gen Z fashionista
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Black colour is always perfect and when it is with a lehenga, it is even prettier!
This is such a pretty outfit! Sara looks fabulous even in traditional attires.
Sara Tendulkar's looks are all about elegance! This red floral outfit looks so beautiful on her.
We loved this green lehenga and Sara looks ravishing in this look. Well, Diwali is here and we can take tips from Sara.
This off-shoulder black jumpsuit is just perfect for a dinner date.
Sara Tendulkar looks stunning in this shimmery black jumpsuit.
Who's that hottie? Sara Tendulkar looks drop dead gorgeous in this black dress.
Sara Tendulkar is the prettiest and these pictures are proof. We loved her classy bodycon dress.
Wow! Sara Tendulkar has had her princess moment in this look. Well Orange is the new favourite!
A blue jeans and a pretty white top is the best combination.
