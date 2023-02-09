Top 10 Popular And Famous South Indian Actresses

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna and more are ruling the south Indian film industry right now

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She is one of the leading A-lister actresses in the industry right now

Nayanthara

She is a highly acclaimed superstar in Indian Cinema

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is fast growing star in the Indian film industry

Pooja Hegde

After a successful career in south, she has entered Bollywood as well

Shruti Haasan

She is the daughter of Kamal Haasan, works predominantly in Tamil cinema

Nithya Menen

She is a talented actress featuring in over 55 films

Raashii Khanna

An aspiring IAS officer turned a famous South Indian actress

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha is a prominent actresses in the South Indian Film industry

Kajal Aggarwal

She has worked in films across Indian cinema including, Tamil, Telugu, and Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

In Tamil and Telugu cinema Anushka Shetty is a leading name

