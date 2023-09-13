Top 10 popular Bollywood movies based on books

A list of Hindi movies that are adapted from novelsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Priyanka Chopra’s black comedy drama thriller is based on Ruskin Bond's short story, Susanna's Seven Husbands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's bestseller Five Point Someone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cult classic movies is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel by the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short Russian story White Nights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao’s movie is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor’s romance drama is based on Jane Austen's novel Emma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Namesake by Mira Nair was based on Jumpa Lahiri's book The New Yorker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara is adapted from Shakespeare's story Othello.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Hello is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel One Night at Call Center.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
