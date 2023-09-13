Top 10 popular Bollywood movies based on books

A list of Hindi movies that are adapted from novels

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

7 Khoon Maaf

Priyanka Chopra’s black comedy drama thriller is based on Ruskin Bond's short story, Susanna's Seven Husbands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots

3 Idiots is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's bestseller Five Point Someone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devdas

The cult classic movies is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel by the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saawariya

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short Russian story White Nights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao’s movie is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aisha

Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor’s romance drama is based on Jane Austen's novel Emma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Namesake

The Namesake by Mira Nair was based on Jumpa Lahiri's book The New Yorker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2 States

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Omkara

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara is adapted from Shakespeare's story Othello.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello

Salman Khan’s Hello is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel One Night at Call Center.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection: Records broken by Shah Rukh Khan starrer so far

 

 Find Out More