Top 10 popular Bollywood movies with ensemble cast to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
Among the best ensemble cast films, Rang De Basanti tops the list. Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and more, the film is a must watch on Netflix.
Dil Dhadakne Do brought together Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra. The family drama is on Netflix.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and more apart from three lead heroes Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. The movie is on Netflix.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an emotional family drama on Netflix starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.
From Akshay Kumar to Bobby Deol, a lot of stars are a part of Housefull 4 that is on Disney+Hotstar.
Among the latest ones is The Archies. The movie marked the debut of stars like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Dot, Mihir Ahuja and more.
Jawan also falls in this list as it didn't just star Shah Rukh Khan, it also had Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and more. It is on Netflix.
Omkara on JioCinema is a multi-starrer. The crime drama has Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan playing pivotal roles.
Raajneeti on Netflix helmed by Prakash Jha stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead among others. The political drama makes for an interesting watch.
3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is a thought-provoking film challenging the educational system with three coolest stars - Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi playing pivotal roles.
Happy New Year on Netflix is a comedy drama with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and many others.
Gangs of Wasseypur is a crime thriller that starred Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and many more. It is touted to be one of the best crime sagas. It is on Netflix.
