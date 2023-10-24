Top 10 popular documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These documentaries on OTT are worth a watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible on Netflix

The documentary is about a Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja who covers 14 peaks in seven months. It is about his challenges and struggles.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India on Netflix

The series is based on rise and fall of Indian businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Ramalinga Raju.

One Child Nation on Amazon Prime Video

The series on Amazon Prime Video documents China's one child policy.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on Netflix

The docuseries is reportedly inspired by Raja Kolander who was accused of cannibalism and murder of 15 people.

All That Breathes on JioCinema

The documentary by Shaunak Sen is about siblings who treat injured birds.

Wild Wild Country on Netflix

The series is about controversial Guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho. It also narrates the story of his assistant Ma Anand Shila.

The Elephant Whisperers on Netflix

The beautiful documentary is about a couple who devote their lives to taking care of an orphaned elephant.

Depp v Heard on Netflix

The series documents the most-talked-about defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

He Named Me Malala on Disney+Hotstar

The series follows the story of Malala Yousafzai who survived after being shot by Taliban.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld on Netflix

The series is about the close encounters that Mumbai Police had with underworld dons like Dawood Ibrahim and more.

Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore on Netflix

It is a chilling story of a CRPF recruit Umesh Reddy turning a serial killer.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared on Netflix

The series is about the Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 that disappeared in the year 2014 and was never found.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on Netflix

It is a spine chilling documentary on the deaths of 11 family members in Delhi that shocked the nation.

