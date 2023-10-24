Top 10 popular documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These documentaries on OTT are worth a watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
The documentary is about a Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja who covers 14 peaks in seven months. It is about his challenges and struggles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is based on rise and fall of Indian businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Ramalinga Raju.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series on Amazon Prime Video documents China's one child policy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The docuseries is reportedly inspired by Raja Kolander who was accused of cannibalism and murder of 15 people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The documentary by Shaunak Sen is about siblings who treat injured birds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is about controversial Guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho. It also narrates the story of his assistant Ma Anand Shila.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The beautiful documentary is about a couple who devote their lives to taking care of an orphaned elephant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series documents the most-talked-about defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series follows the story of Malala Yousafzai who survived after being shot by Taliban.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is about the close encounters that Mumbai Police had with underworld dons like Dawood Ibrahim and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a chilling story of a CRPF recruit Umesh Reddy turning a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is about the Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 that disappeared in the year 2014 and was never found.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a spine chilling documentary on the deaths of 11 family members in Delhi that shocked the nation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
