Top 10 popular Hindi songs that are a remake of Pakistani songs
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Ahun Ahun from Love Aaj Kal (2009) is said to have been inspired by Pakistani Folk Singer Shaukat Ali’s Kadi Te Has Bol Ve (1984).
Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan (2017) is believed to be inspired by Pakistani singer Hasan Jahangir’s Hava hava (1989).
Kinna Sona from Marjaavaan is said to have been copied from Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (1994).
Hawa Banke by Darshan Raval (2019) has similarities to Boohey Barian by Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani (1998).
The Punjaabban Song sung by Abrar-ul-Haq for the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) is said to be inspired by the 2002 Pakistani film Kaun Bane Ga Karorpati’s song Naach Punjaaban.
Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg (2010) is said to have been copied from Ladka Badnam Hua Haseena Tere Liye from the Pakistani film Mr. Charlie (1993).
In Dino from the 2007 Romance Drama film Life in a Metro is believed to have been inspired by ‘Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat’ by Pakistani musician Waqar Ali (2001).
The song Sajna Tere Bina from the Bollywood movie Judai (1997) is reported to have been inspired by Shehenshah-e-Qawwali Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aawe (1990).
The Disco song from the Bollywood movie Student Of The Year (2012) was reportedly inspired by Pakistani Pop singer Nazia Hassan’s song Disco Deewane (1981).
Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam from Sadak (1991) reportedly drew inspiration from Chale To Kat Hi Jayega Safar by Musarrat Nazir (1983).
