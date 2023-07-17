Top 10 popular songs sung by Sukhwinder Singh that act as a balm for the soul

Sukhwinder Singh is loved for his soothing voice in songs that have moving lyrics. Here are Top 10 popular songs by him:

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Chaiyya Chaiyya - Dil Se (1998)

Future generations will enjoy and dance to the phenomenal global hit Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Haule Haule - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Haule Haule, from the album Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Jai Ho - Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The song Jai Ho was used in the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Ramta Jogi - Taal (1999)

The soundtrack of Ramta Jogi, is possibly its most well-known piece.

Lagan Lagi - Tere Naam (2003)

One of the most well-known songs from the movie Tere Naam.

Aaj Ki Raat - Don (2006)

Aaj Ki Raat, from the album Don - The Chase Begins Again, was released in the year 2006.

Nasha Hi Nasha Hai - Shreemaan Aashique (1993)

This song is definitely a honey to our ears.

Ban Ke Titli - Chennai Express (2013)

Titli, from the album Chennai Express, was released in the year 2013.

Bismil - Haider (2014)

Bismil is a Hindi language song and is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Marjaani - Billu Barber (2009)

This popular song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan.

