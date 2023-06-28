Top 10 powerful action packed South Indian films to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Asuran is a power packed action drama starring Dhanush. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

KGF film series is power packed gangster action film streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Anniyan is a psychological action thriller starring Vikram. Watch on Zee5.

Kaithi is a power packed action thriller by Lokesh Kanagraj. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vada Chennai is an action crime film starring Dhanush. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kantara streaming on Netflix is a powerful action drama based on Kannada folklore.

Sivaji: The Boss on Netflix is high octane action drama from Rajinikanth.

Baahubali film series headlined by Prahbhas is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Lucifer is a powerful action thriller on Amazon Prime Video.

Puspa: The Rise headlined by Allu Arjun is a blockbuster action drama on Amazon Prime Video.

