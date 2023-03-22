Top 10 pranksters in Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and more

Pranks are fun! And we are here with a list of the TOP 10 stars from Bollywood who are considered to be the biggest pranksters in the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023
Topping the list in Akki. From leaving Rakul stranded in a muddy pond to pranking Dimple Kapadia on stage, Akshay has a long list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan is considered to be the king of pranks. He would send messages from his costars' phones quite often.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan pranked Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit when he would pretend to read their kids' futures by looking at their palms but spat on them. Gross but a prank well played!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From making costars eat Chilli paste in the name of gajar halwa to making Saif run shirtless towards chopper and more, Ajay is one of the biggest pranksters ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan is also one of the biggest pranksters. He has pranked a lot of people including Aahana Kumra, Raju Srivastava, Chandan Prabhakar and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is also one of the prime pranksters. He has pranked Bigg Boss contestants to his costars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is also known to prank his costars. He once joined hands with Salman and fooled the entire cast and crew of Karan Arjun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka turned the tables on Abhishek Bachchan and pranked him with his own method. She texted Rani Mukerji through his phone. Rani was furious and later Priyanka confessed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan is one naughty prankster as well. From hiding phones to writing names behind on the jackets of her costars and calling them funnily, leaving them embarrassed. Vidya is a big time prankster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor once fooled Rajkumar Santoshi on the sets of a movie. The director was celebrating his birthday that day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
