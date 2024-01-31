Top 10 Preity Zinta films that will make you smile to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Jan 31, 2024
Preity Zinta is loved by all. She is among the most celebrated divas of Bollywood. Here's looking at some of her best films.
Veer-Zaara, the cross-border romance between SRK and Preity Zinta was loved by everyone. It is available to watch on Prime Video.
Kal Ho Naa Ho was a heartwarming film with Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, and Preity Zinta plays the female lead. Stream it on Netflix.
Koi... Mil Gaya, directed by Rakesh Roshan, had Preity Zinta alongside Hrithik Roshan. Watch it on Zee5.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna explored the complex relationships and had an ensemble star cast to back it up with Preity playing the role of Riya. The movie is available on Netflix.
Soldier was the second movie of Preity Zinta in her debut year where she was seen alongside Bobby Deol. The movie is on Prime Video.
Dil Se.. was the debut movie of Preity Zinta in which she was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan. You can watch it on Netflix.
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was a drama film directed by Abbas-Mustan, featuring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta. Watch it on Prime Video.
Salaam Namaste is a rom-com featuring an unexpected pregnancy and how it turns a couple’s life upside down. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kya Kehna is a classic romance drama featuring Priety Zinta in the role of Priya. Watch it on Prime Video.
Dil Chahta Hai is a coming-of-age film directed by Farhan Akhtar, featuring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta. Watch it on Netflix.
