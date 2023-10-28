Top 10 professions played by South Indian actresses like Anushka, Rashmika and more in movies

Here are some high professions highlighted by South Indian actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal portrayed a psychologist in Bhagavanath Kesari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty took on the role of a renowned chef in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannah Bhatia portrayed a lawyer in the Calcutta High Court in Bhola Shankar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the character of an IT professional in Kushi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara plays a single-mom cop in Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari played an ISRO scientist in Antariksham 9000 KMPH.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh portrayed a journalist in Mahanati.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna portrayed the role of a cricketer in the film Dear Comrade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan portrayed a Doctor in Abhiyum Naanum.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh plays a Businesswoman in Dhruva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!