Top 10 professions played by South Indian actresses like Anushka, Rashmika and more in movies

Here are some high professions highlighted by South Indian actresses.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal portrayed a psychologist in Bhagavanath Kesari.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty took on the role of a renowned chef in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia portrayed a lawyer in the Calcutta High Court in Bhola Shankar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the character of an IT professional in Kushi.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara plays a single-mom cop in Jawan.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari played an ISRO scientist in Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh portrayed a journalist in Mahanati.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna portrayed the role of a cricketer in the film Dear Comrade.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan portrayed a Doctor in Abhiyum Naanum.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh plays a Businesswoman in Dhruva.

