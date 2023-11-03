Top 10 promising biopics that failed to attract audience
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi based on the life of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa did not do wonders.
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill failed at the Box office.
Aamir Khan’s Mangal Pandey flopped at the box office.
Veerappan is based on the real-life of an Indian Bandit of the same name.
Haseena Parker starring Shraddha Kapoor miserably failed at the box office.
Emraan Hashmi’s Azhar, a sports biographic drama proved to be a flop.
Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se was a big time flop.
Nawasuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, a biopic of Balasaheb Thackeray, could not earn money.
Main Aur Charles based on a serial killer didn’t attract the audience.
Sarabjeet, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda could not do business.
