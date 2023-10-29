Top 10 psychological horror films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some psychological horror films to binge this Halloween.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Us - Amazon Prime Video

Adelaide Wilson and her family face an attack by enigmatic figures clad in red outfits, only to discover that these intruders are uncanny doppelgängers of themselves.

The Perfection - Netflix

Charlotte, a troubled musical prodigy, returns to an esteemed music school only to discover that her once-prominent position has been taken by Lizzie, a rising star.

Escape Room - Netflix

Six individuals, each from diverse backgrounds, enter an escape room contest for a chance to win $10,000. However, the situation takes a terrifying turn as they become trapped in a nightmarish ordeal.

Psycho - Amazon Prime Video

Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece explores the mind of a disturbed hotel manager.

Rosemary's Baby - Amazon Prime Video

Roman Polanski's film is about a woman's descent into paranoia during her pregnancy.

Black Swan - Disney+ Hoststar

Darren Aronofsky's film follows a ballet dancer's descent into madness and obsession.

Get Out - Netflix

Jordan Peele's socially relevant horror film blends psychological terror with social commentary.

The Shining - Amazon Prime Video

Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's novel takes viewers on a psychological journey into madness.

The Babadook - Amazon Prime Video

A haunting exploration of grief and motherhood with a terrifying presence.

Shutter Island - Amazon Prime Video

Martin Scorsese's thriller is set in a mental institution, features psychological mysteries.

