Top 10 psychological horror films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some psychological horror films to binge this Halloween.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Adelaide Wilson and her family face an attack by enigmatic figures clad in red outfits, only to discover that these intruders are uncanny doppelgängers of themselves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charlotte, a troubled musical prodigy, returns to an esteemed music school only to discover that her once-prominent position has been taken by Lizzie, a rising star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Six individuals, each from diverse backgrounds, enter an escape room contest for a chance to win $10,000. However, the situation takes a terrifying turn as they become trapped in a nightmarish ordeal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece explores the mind of a disturbed hotel manager.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roman Polanski's film is about a woman's descent into paranoia during her pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Darren Aronofsky's film follows a ballet dancer's descent into madness and obsession.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jordan Peele's socially relevant horror film blends psychological terror with social commentary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's novel takes viewers on a psychological journey into madness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A haunting exploration of grief and motherhood with a terrifying presence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Martin Scorsese's thriller is set in a mental institution, features psychological mysteries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
