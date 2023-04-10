Top 10 psychological thrillers on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Watch Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor's Karthik Calling Karthik on Netflix.
Watch Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu, Sanchana Natarajan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan on Netflix.
Watch Radhika Apte's Phobia where the main character is seen dealing with agoraphobia, on Amazon Prime Video.
Raman Raghav is inspired by a real-life killer named Raman Raghav and is there on Amazon Prime Video.
In Death on the Nile, on Disney+Hotstar strangers are stranded on a cruise after a murder takes place.
The King’s Man is a prequel to the series of Kingsman which is there on Disney+Hotstar.
Mohanlal's Manichithrathazhu has been one of the highest rated thriller movies on IMDB. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Vikram was seen essaying the role of Ramanujam in Anniyan, a man having varied personality disorders. Watch it on Zee 5.
Watch Trance a highly acclaimed movie on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch Ratasan featuring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul only on Disney+Hotstar.
