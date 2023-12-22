Top 10 psychological thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT that'll blow your mind
Kartik Calling Kartik is definitely a film that will play with your mind. So get ready to enter the calling game.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan give a suspenseful thriller movie Talaash which will give you goosebumps for sure.
Radhika Apte unfolds the true meaning of phobias in the psychological thriller Phobia.
Bhram will leave you shocked with its storyline and the brilliant performance by Kalki will sway you away.
Damaged revolves around a serial killer and a murder mystery which leaves a chill down your spine.
Three seasons of the gritty, crime-ridden series Abhay centers on SP Abhay Pratap Singh (Kumal Khemu), who will stop at nothing to solve different cases.
Game Over is a fantastic thriller that was originally filmed in Tamil and Telugu and then dubbed into Hindi.
Asur was appreciated all over India for its suspenseful feel and the brilliant performances delivered by the actors.
Abhishek Bachchan was phenomenal in Breathe and the magic he created on screen left the audience mesmerized.
Obsession and jealousy takes the main seat in this thriller The Girl on the Train.
