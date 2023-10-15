Top 10 psychological thrillers on OTT with twisted plots that will leave your mind boggled

Psychological thrillers starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and more that are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Trance on Amazon Prime Video

Fahadh Faasil's film is about a motivational speaker who is hired to run a religious scam. His performance will leave you shaken.

Bhram on Zee5

It is a psychological horror film with the lead character suffering from PTSD. Kalki Koechlin stars in it.

Raman Raghav 2.0 on Zee5

The film helmed by Anurag Kashyap is a neo-noir psychological thriller about a serial killer.

Karthik Calling Karthik on Netflix

Played by Farhan Aktar, Karthik Aaryan is a loner who suddenly transforms after getting a strange call.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist on Zee5

Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salman's film is about deaths of film critics.

Ugly on Disney + Hotstar

Anurag Kashyap's film is about a struggling actor whose daughter goes missing.

Psycho on Netflix

It is a psychological thriller revolving around a radio jockey who is kidnapped. Her blind BF then saves her from the psychotic killer.

Ratsasan on Disney+Hotstar

The Tamil psychological thriller has horror twist to it too.

Hacked on Zee5

The movie is about a woman who cheats on her BF who latter hacks her life.

Game Over on Netflix

The film is about a woman suffering from PTSD. A serial killer then makes her play the game of survival.

Phobia on Zee5

The film is about a woman suffering from agoraphobia. She then feels that she is possessed by some indescribable powers.

Darr on Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan plays a psychotic lover in this film.

