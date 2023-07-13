Top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT platforms
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Asur series starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and others is the most gripping one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhram on Zee5 is a pyschological thriller in which Kalki Keochlin's character suffers from PTSD.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Phobia is a psychological thriller with Radhika Apte playing the leading role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the best psychological thrillers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam series starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and others is available on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok is a gripping investigative/psychological thriller on Amazon Prime Video..
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthik Calling Karthik is about a man suffering from schizophreni.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe: Into the Shadows has the lead suffering from split personality disorder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu make for quite an interesting watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan's Kahaani has received critical acclaim from all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dr Romantic, Witch at Court and more romantic K dramas dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, MX Player and other OTT platforms
Find Out More