Top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT platforms

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Asur series starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and others is the most gripping one.

Bhram on Zee5 is a pyschological thriller in which Kalki Keochlin's character suffers from PTSD.

Phobia is a psychological thriller with Radhika Apte playing the leading role.

Talaash starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the best psychological thrillers.

Drishyam series starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and others is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Paatal Lok is a gripping investigative/psychological thriller on Amazon Prime Video..

Karthik Calling Karthik is about a man suffering from schizophreni.

Breathe: Into the Shadows has the lead suffering from split personality disorder.

Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu make for quite an interesting watch.

Vidya Balan's Kahaani has received critical acclaim from all.

