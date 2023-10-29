Top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Are you a fan of thriller movies? We've got you covered! Here are 10 best psychological thrillers...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Blue Velvet (Amazon Prime Video)

A college student while solving his father's death gets entangled into a dark and twisted world of a psychopath. 

Psycho (Amazon Prime Video)

Everyone has heard about the Bates Motel, no? 

Taxi Driver (SonyLiv)

A loner takes up the job as a cabbie and gets obsessed with the idea of saving the world.  

Karthik Calling Karthik (Netflix) 

As the title suggests, this Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone starrer is not a typical rom-com.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (Netflix)

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will keep you glued till the end.  

Ittefaq (Amazon Prime Video)

Yes, there's Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer but watch the original starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. 

Ghajini (ZEE5)

This one will haunt you. It's deep, dark and so beautiful. 

Kahaani (Amazon Prime Video)

A pregnant woman travels to Kolkata in search of her missing husband. 

Manichitrathazhu (Amazon Prime Video)

Nakulan's cousin starts behaving uncharacteristically after moving into a haunted ancestral property. He enlists his psychiatrist friend's help. 

Anniyan (Amazon Prime Video)

A man suffering from multiple personality disorder works as a lawyer in the day and as a vigilante in the night. 

Anniyan remake

Interestingly, there's a buzz about Shankar making Anniyan in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh. So, before it comes, do watch the Vikram starrer.  

