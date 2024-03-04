Top 10 Rajinikanth films to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sivaji: The Boss on ZEE5 is one of the highest grosssed films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muthu on Netflix is about a landlord and a servant who fall in love with the same girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Robot on Amazon Prime Video is a treat for all Rajinikanth's fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Annatthe is a must watch for all Rajinikanth's fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi on Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the best horror films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer on Amazon Prime Video is Rajinikanth's classic hits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabali on Disney Plus Hotstar is a masterpiece.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padayappa on Amazon Prime Video was released in 1999.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moondru Mudichu on Amazon Prime Video is one of the classic films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mullum Malarum on Prime Video is about orphaned brother and a sister.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar and other Top 10 TV couples who proved love is bigger than religion
Find Out More