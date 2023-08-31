Top 10 Rajkummar Rao movies and web series on OTT that prove he's a 'lambi race ka ghoda'

A list of movies and web series that prove Rajkumar Rao is capable of achieving more in his film careerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Rajkumar Rao has done a variety of movies showcasing his stellar performance in varied characters that prove he is capable, reliable, and strong to achieve more in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao showcases his ability to hold the audience's attention in this crime drama web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A biographical drama where Rajkummar portrays the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this satirical film, he plays a determined election officer striving to conduct fair voting in a conflict-ridden area.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This survival thriller features Rajkummar as a man trapped in an apartment without food, water, or communication.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this web series, he embodies the iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose with incredible authenticity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A poignant drama highlighting the struggles of a family trying to survive in a big city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film showcases his camaraderie with other actors as they play friends navigating life's challenges.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A horror-comedy where he brilliantly balances humor and mystery as a tailor who encounters a mysterious woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this multi-story film, Rajkummar's versatile acting skills stand out as he portrays a variety of characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar's portrayal of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in this film is both chilling and captivating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
