Top 10 Rajkummar Rao movies and web series on OTT that prove he's a 'lambi race ka ghoda'

A list of movies and web series that prove Rajkumar Rao is capable of achieving more in his film career

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Rajkumar Rao

Rajkumar Rao has done a variety of movies showcasing his stellar performance in varied characters that prove he is capable, reliable, and strong to achieve more in his career.

Guns and Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao showcases his ability to hold the audience's attention in this crime drama web series.

Shahid

A biographical drama where Rajkummar portrays the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi.

Newton

In this satirical film, he plays a determined election officer striving to conduct fair voting in a conflict-ridden area.

Trapped

This survival thriller features Rajkummar as a man trapped in an apartment without food, water, or communication.

Bose: Dead/Alive

In this web series, he embodies the iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose with incredible authenticity.

Citylights

A poignant drama highlighting the struggles of a family trying to survive in a big city.

Kai Po Che!

This film showcases his camaraderie with other actors as they play friends navigating life's challenges.

Stree

A horror-comedy where he brilliantly balances humor and mystery as a tailor who encounters a mysterious woman.

Ludo

In this multi-story film, Rajkummar's versatile acting skills stand out as he portrays a variety of characters.

Omerta

Rajkummar's portrayal of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in this film is both chilling and captivating.

