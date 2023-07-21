Top 10 Rashmika Mandanna's enchanting lehenga looks

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in traditional attire

Rashmika looks enchanting in golden lehenga designed by Sawan Gandhi.

Kirik Party star sizzles in this red sequin red lehenga.

Rashmika looks like she has come straight from fairyland.

The South Indian diva definitely knows how to steal the limelight.

Rashmika is serving some severe fashion goals.

The actress looks magical in a blue lehenga.

Mission Majnu actress looks stunning in bottle green lehenga.

Rashmika Mandanna’s look is breathtaking.

Rashmika looks charismatic and how.

Thanks For Reading!

 Find Out More