Top 10 raw, rustic and rad beauties who are queens of OTT

Radhika Apte to Shobhita Dhulipala - Meet the top OTT queens.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Sobhita Dhulipala

Made In Heaven, The Night Manager and more - Sobhita Dhulipala has been a part of many OTT projects.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is definitely the QUEEN of OTT.

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal has been a part of many successful OTT projects like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and more. She has killed it in all.

Radhika Madan

Shiddat star Radhika Madan is quite a success on OTT.

Shreya Dhanwantary

Loop Lapeta star Shreya Dhanwantary is one sizzling beauty ruling OTT space.

Shweta Basu Prasad

Shweta Basu Prasad has attained enough fame through OTT projects.

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher is a definite success on OTT. She is talented and beautiful.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar has herself accepted that OTT has been career-defining for her.

Kirti Kulhari

Four More Shots Please star Kirti Kulhari has achieved great success through OTT.

Tillotama Shome

Tillotama Shome has a powerful screen presence.

Thanks For Reading!

