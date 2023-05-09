Top 10 crime thriller movies on OTT based on real crime

Here is a list of crime thrillers based on true events to watch onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Investigating journalist seeks justice for her sister Jessica who was killed by the son of an influential politician.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid is a story of a lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the story of a serial killer who was active in mid 1960s.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about how Dawood Ibrahim became a don of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film displays the shocking terror attacks that took place in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs Of Wasseypur explore real gang wars that happen in the region of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madras Cafe is a crime thriller based on Sri Lankan War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a biographical film based on how a national level athlete becomes a rebel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahasya is based on Arushi Murder Case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Firaaq is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!