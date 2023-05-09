Top 10 crime thriller movies on OTT based on real crime

Here is a list of crime thrillers based on true events to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

No One Killed Jessica - Netflix

Investigating journalist seeks justice for her sister Jessica who was killed by the son of an influential politician.

Shahid - Amazon Prime Video

Shahid is a story of a lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010.

Raman Raghav 2.0 - Amazon Prime Video

It is the story of a serial killer who was active in mid 1960s.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai - Amazon Prime Video

The film is about how Dawood Ibrahim became a don of Mumbai.

The Attacks of 26/11 - Amazon Prime Video

The film displays the shocking terror attacks that took place in Mumbai.

Gangs Of Wasseypur - Netflix

Gangs Of Wasseypur explore real gang wars that happen in the region of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Madras Cafe - Netflix

Madras Cafe is a crime thriller based on Sri Lankan War.

Paan Singh Tomar - Netflix

It is a biographical film based on how a national level athlete becomes a rebel.

Rahasya - Zee 5

Rahasya is based on Arushi Murder Case.

Firaaq - Amazon Prime Video

Firaaq is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

