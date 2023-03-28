Top 10 real crime thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime that'll make you question humanity

From Shootout at Wadala and Shootout at Lokhandwala to No One Killed Jessica, Raman Raghav 2.0 and more, here's a look at the TOP 10 true crime thrillers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023
The film is about Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj Banjade's murder case that took place in 2008 in Noida. It is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica is a film based on the murder of Jessica Lal. It shows how power and authority exploit the commoners. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on K N Nanavati V State of Maharashtra that led to the abolition of jury trials in India. Watch it on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav was known as Indian Jack the Ripper who went on a killing spree in the mid-1960s. Watch it on Amazon Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Mumbai terror attacks of 2008 still send a chill down the spine. Watch this retelling on Voot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film based on the assassination of lawyer Shahid Azmi who fought cases of people accused of terrorism is chilling to the bone. Watch it on Amazon Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This 2009 film starring Arbaaz Khan and Kay Kay Menon is based on true crime killings that took place in the 1980s. Watch the thrilling movie on Amazon Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the real-life story of Phoolan Devi and the abuse she faced at the hands of fellow villagers is gripping to the core. Watch it on Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shootout at Lokhandwala is based on the real-life encounters of dreaded gangsters in Mumbai. The shootout actually happened in 1991. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The real-life story of how a common college student turns into the most dreaded gangster after he is falsely accused of killing someone. John Abraham starred as Manya Surve in this one. Watch it on Sony Liv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!