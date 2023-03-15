Top 10 real life Bollywood sisters and their educational qualifications

There are many Bollywood siblings whose educational qualifications will totally stun you and shock you as well. Take a look at the same here.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress studied at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Los Angeles, USA.

Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi's younger sister graduated from New York Film Academy.

Bhumi Pednekar

The actress studied from Whistling Woods International Institute of Film, Communication & Media Arts, Mumbai and went to Arya Vidya Mandir School, Juhu, Mumbai.

Samiksha Pednekar

She has studied at Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir in Juhu, Mumbai and at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) in Sonipat, Haryana.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress has a degree in Commerce from Mithibai college and was also enrolled in Government Law College.

Karisma Kapoor

She studied at Cathedral and John Connon School and then at Sophia college.

Neha Sharma

She has studied from the National Institute Of Fashion Technology.

Aisha Sharma

Neha Sharma's sister has studied from Springdales School Dhaula Kuan and also from Amity School Of Engineering And Technology College in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Malaika Arora

The actress did her graduation from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Amrita Arora

She has done her education at Swami Vivekanand School.

