Top 10 real-life crime based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that'll send a chill down your spine

A perfect binge list for those who are obsessed with real crime thrillers.
This 1994 movie is based on the real-life story of Phoolan Devi and is available on Amazon Prime.
Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan movie is based on the assassination of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. It is one Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.
Nandita Das directed movie is based on the Gujarat 2002 riots. It can be watched on Zee5.
Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji starrer movie is about the Murder of Jessica Lal. Watch it on Netflix.
Anurag Kashyap made this film series based on the story of the Coal Mafia in Bihar-Jharkhand. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Based on the Sri Lankan Civil War, John Abraham starrer is available on Netflix.
Kay Kay Menon, Sakshi Sem, Tisca Chopra starrer is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. This one is on Zee5.
Mahie Gill and Deepak Dobriyal starrer is based on the Neeraj Grover murder case. Watch it on Dailymotion.
Nawazuddin played Ramanna in this one based on Jack the Ripper of India, a serial killer active in the 60s. Watch it on Zee5.
This one by RGV is based on the terrorist attack in Mumbai. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
The Anurag Kashyap movie is based on the 1993 Bombay Bombings. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher movie is based on the 1987's real-life heist. Watch it on Netflix.
