Top 10 real-life crime based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that'll send a chill down your spine

A perfect binge list for those who are obsessed with real crime thrillers.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Bandit Queen

This 1994 movie is based on the real-life story of Phoolan Devi and is available on Amazon Prime.

Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan movie is based on the assassination of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. It is one Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

Firaaq

Nandita Das directed movie is based on the Gujarat 2002 riots. It can be watched on Zee5.

No One Killed Jessica

Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji starrer movie is about the Murder of Jessica Lal. Watch it on Netflix.

Gangs of Wassepur

Anurag Kashyap made this film series based on the story of the Coal Mafia in Bihar-Jharkhand. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Madras Café

Based on the Sri Lankan Civil War, John Abraham starrer is available on Netflix.

Rahasya

Kay Kay Menon, Sakshi Sem, Tisca Chopra starrer is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. This one is on Zee5.

Not A Love Story

Mahie Gill and Deepak Dobriyal starrer is based on the Neeraj Grover murder case. Watch it on Dailymotion.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Nawazuddin played Ramanna in this one based on Jack the Ripper of India, a serial killer active in the 60s. Watch it on Zee5.

The Attacks of 26/11

This one by RGV is based on the terrorist attack in Mumbai. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Black Friday

The Anurag Kashyap movie is based on the 1993 Bombay Bombings. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Special 26

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher movie is based on the 1987's real-life heist. Watch it on Netflix.

