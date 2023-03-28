TOP 10 reasons Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are parenting and couple goals

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been dishing out couple goals ever since they started dating. And now, they are even setting parenting goals, here's how...

Embracing cultures

Both Nick and Priyanka have been taking part in both traditions and festivities. 

Staying connected with roots

Nick and Priyanka have been staying connected to their roots as seen in pics. 

Stealing dates

Despite hectic schedules, they always take out time for each other, making their bond stronger. 

Planning family trips

Nick and Priyanka make sure to spend quality time as a family every couple of months. 

Spending time with MM

Talking about spending time with MM, it includes spending time together at home. 

Supportive of each other

From attending concerts to supporting in new business ventures, PC and Nick are GOALS!

Presence around important moments

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make sure that their family is at the centre of important events of their lives.  

Living their lives

Marital life and parental duties aside, they both are flourishing in their careers too. 

Ignoring the detractors

Success has a price. Priyanka and Nick sure get love, but they are also trolled, however, Nickyanka know how to ignore them. 

Parenting duties

When either of them is working, the other parent is always around MM. Such sweethearts.

