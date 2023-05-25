Top 10 reasons to watch Varun Dhawan's Bhediya on OTT

Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and more is releasing on OTT in a couple of hours. Here's why we think it deserves a watch!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Intense storyline

Bhediya promises an intense storyline that revolves around a mysterious creature who terrorizes a small town in India. 

What's it about

The movie is a mix of horror, comedy, and romance, making it an engaging watch.

Varun in a unique role

Fans of the actor have seen him in various roles, but in Bhediya, he takes on a unique and challenging role of a werewolf, making it an exciting watch for his fans.

Talented cast

Along with Varun Dhawan, Bhediya features actors like Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, known for their exceptional acting skills.

Director's vision

The movie is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who has previously directed the critically acclaimed movie, Stree. His vision and direction promise a unique cinematic experience.

Stunning visuals

 Bhediya promises stunning visuals, from scenic locations to breathtaking action sequences.

Mix of genres

 Bhediya promises to be a mix of genres, including horror, comedy, and romance, providing a wholesome entertainment experience.

Original music

The movie's music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, known for their unique sound and original music compositions, making the movie's soundtrack a must-listen.

Social relevance

Bhediya is said to touch upon topics of social relevance, making it a thought-provoking watch.

Family-friendly

The movie is a family-friendly watch, making it an excellent choice for a movie night with loved ones.

Unique plot

The concept of a werewolf in an Indian setting is relatively new, making Bhediya a unique and exciting watch. The movie's plot promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

