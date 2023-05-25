Top 10 reasons to watch Varun Dhawan's Bhediya on OTT

Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and more is releasing on OTT in a couple of hours. Here's why we think it deserves a watch!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023
Bhediya promises an intense storyline that revolves around a mysterious creature who terrorizes a small town in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is a mix of horror, comedy, and romance, making it an engaging watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of the actor have seen him in various roles, but in Bhediya, he takes on a unique and challenging role of a werewolf, making it an exciting watch for his fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Along with Varun Dhawan, Bhediya features actors like Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, known for their exceptional acting skills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who has previously directed the critically acclaimed movie, Stree. His vision and direction promise a unique cinematic experience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhediya promises stunning visuals, from scenic locations to breathtaking action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie's music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, known for their unique sound and original music compositions, making the movie's soundtrack a must-listen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhediya is said to touch upon topics of social relevance, making it a thought-provoking watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is a family-friendly watch, making it an excellent choice for a movie night with loved ones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The concept of a werewolf in an Indian setting is relatively new, making Bhediya a unique and exciting watch. The movie's plot promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
