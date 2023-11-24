Top 10 reasons Why Dunki is the most anticipated movie of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani whose directorial style often blends social themes with humor, delivering thought-provoking narratives with a touch of emotional resonance.
Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the BO with two films and people are excited to see what he has in store for them now with the third film in the same year.
Srk and his onscreen chemistry has always been a crowd puller and this time he romances Taapsee for the first time.
It would be a treat to watch when superstar Shah Rukh Khan and ace director Rajkumar Hirani collaborate for the first time.
The audience is waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan in a new and different role
Dunki is a light-hearted movie from SRK in the year 2023 after the action-packed Jawan and Pathaan.
Dunki features a stellar star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Sunil Grover.
Dunki has an emotional and social story based on an illegal immigration technique named, Donkey Flight.
The film is releasing during the peak holiday time of Christmas and New Year.
Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic numbers and songs that keep the audience hooked.
