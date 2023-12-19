Top 10 reasons why Dunki will be a box office phenomena like Pathaan, Jawan
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Dunki is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2023. Shah Rukh is going to end the year with a bang.
Firstly, we have to mention Rajkumar Hirani. He is the master storyteller. He has not delivered a single flop in his career.
Secondly, it is Shah Rukh Khan movie. The actor has delivered two blockbusters already, Jawan and Pathaan. He is on a spree of delivering amazing movies.
Shah Rukh and Rajkumar are the biggest names in the industry. And their collaboration is said to make wonders.
As told you, Rajkumar Hirani is a phenomenal storyteller. Dunki, too, is based on Donkey Flight. The concept aims at spreading awareness of the illegal immigration technique.
The movie also has a patriotic theme. The way Indians are walked over by everyone despite living in their own homeland has been highlighted in the trailer.
Rajkumar Hirani movies showcase strong bonds of friendship. And Dunki showcases the friendship between 5 people.
Dialogues in Rajkumar Hirani movies are impactful and moving. The Dunki trailer itself had some amazing dialogue.
Rajkumar Hirani movies are a complete package. This time, there is amazing action too, it seems. The Dunki trailer had a hint of the same.
The star himself, Shah Rukh Khan, is confident of Dunki. He calls it the best film of his life.
Lastly, the balance of emotions, the doze of comedy, drama, romance and action, Dunki has it all. Hence, it promises a complete entertaining experience.
