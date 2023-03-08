Top 10 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality

Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine after he became a dad to Raha Kapoor. However, he does not want his daughter to have a nature like Alia Bhatt, here's why.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023

Ranbir's views on daughter Raha

Ranbir during the promotional event of his next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar revealed Raha should not be like Alia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cannot handle

The actor revealed that he would not be able to handle it if Raha had a personality like Alia's.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir's views on daughter Raha

Ranbir during the promotional event of his next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar revealed Raha should not be like Alia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loud

Ranbir feels Alia is a very loud person, talks a lot and is very vivacious.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Task

Ranbir revealed that it will be a 'daunting task' for him to handle another girl like Alia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two girls

Ranbir revealed at home now he has two girls which is a task now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What Ranbir wants?

He wants his daughter to have a quiet personality like him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir on being a dad

He said that his daughter started smiling weeks back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heart breaking

Seeing his daughter smile breaks his heart and he understands the meaning of love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Break

The Brahmastra star will next be seen in Animal and then reportedly plans to take a break to spend time with Raha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pooja Hegde's top 10 saree collection will make you jealous

 

 Find Out More