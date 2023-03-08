Top 10 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor does not want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality

Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine after he became a dad to Raha Kapoor. However, he does not want his daughter to have a nature like Alia Bhatt, here's why.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023
Ranbir during the promotional event of his next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar revealed Raha should not be like Alia.
The actor revealed that he would not be able to handle it if Raha had a personality like Alia's.
Ranbir feels Alia is a very loud person, talks a lot and is very vivacious.
Ranbir revealed that it will be a 'daunting task' for him to handle another girl like Alia.
Ranbir revealed at home now he has two girls which is a task now.
He wants his daughter to have a quiet personality like him.
He said that his daughter started smiling weeks back.
Seeing his daughter smile breaks his heart and he understands the meaning of love.
The Brahmastra star will next be seen in Animal and then reportedly plans to take a break to spend time with Raha.
